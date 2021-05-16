Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scored an injury time header to secure a 2-1 win over relegated West Brom and keep his side's Champions League hopes alive.

Alisson rose highest to nod home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner at the death at the Hawthorns and put the pressure firmly back on Leicester City and Chelsea in the top-four race.

Earlier, Hal Robson-Kanu had put the Baggies in front before Mohamed Salah drew the visitors level with a fine finish from distance.

And, just when it looked like a place in Europe's top competition was slipping away from the Reds, the unlikeliest of goalscorers popped up at a set-piece.

West Brom capitalised on Liverpool's inexperience at the back after just 15 minutes – confusion between Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams allowing Robson-Kanu in for a fine finish into the corner.

The Reds responded well, with Salah testing Sam Johnstone and both Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the target following fine team moves.

Their profligacy did not last, and it was no surprise to see them get back on level terms through the prolific Salah, who curled a powerful first-time finish into the bottom-left corner.

Roberto Firmino hit the post when he might have done better moments later, but Liverpool were indebted to an Andy Robertson block straight after when Robson-Kanu found space again.

That ensured parity until the break, which was followed by Salah failing to take two good opportunities as he was crowded out in the box before being denied by Johnstone.

West Brom were unfortunate to see a Kyle Bartley finish from a knockdown ruled out after Matt Phillips strayed offside in front of the goalkeeper, and with almost the last action of the game, Liverpool made their luck count.

Having raced up to join the fray, Alisson was unmarked as he headed in Alexander-Arnold's corner, becoming the first ever Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal.