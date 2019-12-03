We need to get the fans excited - Ljungberg December 3, 2019 19:20 0:42 min Ahead of his first game in charge at the Emirates, Arsenal's caretaker head coach Freddie Ljungberg admits they need to do more to get the fans excited. Interviews Premier League Arsenal -Latest Videos 1:09 min Man United Vs Tottenham – Preview 4:16 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 14 3:16 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 13 1:03 min GAME RECAP: Bulls 113, Kings 106 1:24 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 117, Grizzlies 104 2:03 min GAME RECAP: Sixers 103, Jazz 94 1:29 min GAME RECAP: Suns 109, Hornets 104 1:37 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 132, Knicks 88 1:17 min GAME RECAP: Hawks 104, Warriors 79 1:31 min BDO: Messi's record six in numbers