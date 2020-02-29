Watford Vs Liverpool - Live Match Stream

Mitch Freeley

We have Sam Allardyce in the studio this weekend, he's had his say on possible concussion substitutes.



Concussion substitutes are set to be trialed - Sam Allardyce has his say on its possible introduction.#beINPL pic.twitter.com/YtMMN1lx0G — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 29, 2020

Now for Watford! Two changes from the side that lost to Man United last time out. Kiko Femenía and Ismaïla Sarr come into the side!

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Two changes from last weekend.



➡️ Femenía & Sarr

⬅️ Dawson & Pereyra#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/4vhG5kg0Hx — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 29, 2020

Team news! First up Liverpool! All self explanatory! Joe Gomez is out, and so is Naby Keita! Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in as replacements!

📋 #WATLIV team news.



Joe Gomez (precaution due to a minor fitness concern) and Naby Keita (sore hip) both out. https://t.co/Ho7mXKo7bf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 29, 2020

Good on Ismaïla Sarr sorting his dad out with some sheep after signing on at Watford!

“I bought my Dad some more sheep when I joined. My Dad used to be a farmer but he is now dealing with a better breed of sheep. I give a lot to my family.” 🐑



Ismaïla Sarr, family man 💛 pic.twitter.com/b9xnpTWW9N — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 28, 2020

Can Watford upset the odds today? You have to go all the way back to 2015 for the last time Watford defeated Liverpool. Odion Ighalo now of Manchester United scored twice in a 3-0 win!

Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson have been sensational for Liverpool this season! The dynamic duo had their say on their fellow Reds team-mates in this exclusive chat with beIN SPORTS!

Mohamed Salah LOVES playing against Watford, the Egyptian Prince has scored seven against the hornets down the years, including this backheel last time out!

Can Liverpool do it on a Saturday night in Watford? We'll get to answer this age old question in just under a hour. In truth, they likely will especially when you consider that the runaway league leaders have only dropped points once this season. Still, Watford have a fighting chance and you never know they could pull off a huge upset tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Watford Vs Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp's side needs just four more wins to be confirmed as Premier League winners but could face a stern test against a Watford side fighting for their lives at the foot of the table. As ever join me for all the build up, team news and goals from the game as they go in!