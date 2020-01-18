Caught Red Handed! Bournemouth defender Steve Cook was given a red card for an outrageous handball, as his side Bournemouth lost 1-0 to fellow strugglers Norwich.

Cook's moment of madness happened just 30 minutes into the game at Carrow Road as he dived to save a goalbound shot with keeper Aaron Ramsdale off his line. The defender threw a hand at the shot and pushed the ball just wide.

After a quick VAR review, Cook received his marching orders, as Norwich won a penalty. Things got bad to worse for the Bournemouth veteran, as Norwich then scored the only goal of the contest as Teemu Pukki converted the spot-kick. You can see more in the video above!