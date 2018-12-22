Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes star defender Virgil van Dijk can maintain his good form after again shining against Wolves on Friday.

Van Dijk scored his first Premier League goal for the club after Mohamed Salah had made it 1-0, ensuring Liverpool will be top of the table at Christmas.

The Netherlands international has been central to his side's unbeaten league season so far and Klopp hopes that continues.

"I have no problem talking about individual performances, we do this constantly – but to the players, to the specific players. He is in a good moment, he is very important for us and hopefully he can stay like this," he told a news conference.

"The work rate in general is just outstanding. I love the boy, but the two in front of him [Fabinho and Jordan Henderson], what they have to cover, they have to run much more to make life halfway comfortable for the centre-halves, so they did well.

"Dejan [Lovren] as well, playing after he had not a perfect pre-season and all that stuff, but now having game after game and that's all good. Without that, we don't have a chance.

"We won, deserved, and Virg played a proper part in that."

Liverpool are four points clear at the top as second-placed Manchester City prepare to host Crystal Palace on Saturday.