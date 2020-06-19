Watch the Live Stream of Tottenham Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT

Date – Friday, June 19, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

So will Jose get one over his former side?

Now for United! Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, Pogba is on the bench, and Marcus Rashford has made a full recovery from a back injury to lead the line.

Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

Good news Spurs fans! Kane, Son and Steven Bergwijn all return to the side!

Marcus Rashford has been making all the headlines in the UK this week, i wonder if he will start tonight? Team news incoming!

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

After 103 days away Manchester United are back! Can the Red Devils secure Champions League football come the end of the season?

So here we go! A summer evening and football is back at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium!



Good evening! Welcome to the live stream for Tottenham Vs Manchester United, it's a big game for both sides who are in the hunt for Champions League football this season. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.