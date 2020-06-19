Watch the Live Stream of Tottenham Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT
Date – Friday, June 19, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD
So will Jose get one over his former side?
Will Mourinho be smiling by full-time?#beINPL #TOTMUN 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/vP2xMx6EGn— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2020
Now for United! Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, Pogba is on the bench, and Marcus Rashford has made a full recovery from a back injury to lead the line.
Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020
Good news Spurs fans! Kane, Son and Steven Bergwijn all return to the side!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2020
Lloris (C), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane@WilliamHill latest (18+) ➡️ https://t.co/M0u9J6A1F7 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/4UWZYvVbjk
Marcus Rashford has been making all the headlines in the UK this week, i wonder if he will start tonight? Team news incoming!
An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020
Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv
After 103 days away Manchester United are back! Can the Red Devils secure Champions League football come the end of the season?
103 days— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020
⬇️
⬇️
⬇️
90 minutes
Our #PL countdown is almost over...#MUFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/wL1t4S28u7
So here we go! A summer evening and football is back at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium!
𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! 🤩— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2020
🆚 @ManUtd
🏟️ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
🏆 @PremierLeague
⏱️ 8.15pm (UK) #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
Good evening! Welcome to the live stream for Tottenham Vs Manchester United, it's a big game for both sides who are in the hunt for Champions League football this season. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.