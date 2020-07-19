Tottenham put a serious dent in Leicester City's Champions League hopes as their late-season resurgence under Jose Mourinho continued, Harry Kane scoring twice in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Spurs climbed above Wolves into sixth place in the table as they coasted to a fourth successive home triumph in the Premier League, their best run since moving into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a brace away at Newcastle United on Wednesday, Kane's clinical finishing epitomised a ruthless performance from Mourinho's side, who exposed opponents left shorthanded at the back due to injuries and suspension.

While the hosts are peaking towards the delayed conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign, Leicester are in danger of dropping out of the top four at the wrong time.

The Foxes remain fourth for now on goal difference but have played a game more than nearest rivals Manchester United – their opponents in the final round of fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers' depleted team fell behind in unfortunate circumstances; Son Heung-min's right-footed shot was heading wide of the target before taking a deflection off James Justin to wrong-foot Kasper Schmeichel.

The visitors responded well to the early setback but only had themselves to blame for conceding again in the 37th minute, carelessly caught short of numbers as Spurs countered quickly after dealing with a corner.

Lucas Moura's throughball allowed Kane to steer a left-footed shot across the advancing Schmeichel and into the net.

The England striker used his right to add another before the half-time interval, sublimely curling home as Leicester failed to close down the space once he cut inside to open up a shooting opportunity.

An offside flag denied Kane a potential hat-trick but Spurs were able to coast through the second half with few concerns. In contrast, Rodgers and Leicester have plenty to ponder after this chastening defeat in the capital.

What does it mean? Foxes fading down the stretch

An eighth successive away game without a win leaves Leicester waiting to see where they sit by kick-off time against United, who can climb above them if they avoid defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford in midweek.

Rodgers has been hampered badly by key absences down the stretch, while a creaking defence minus full-back duo Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell has now conceded seven goals in their last two road trips. Home comforts will be most welcome next weekend, but it could well be win or bust at the King Power Stadium.

Kane finishing strongly

A Premier League season seemingly set to be cut short by injury before the coronavirus pandemic is ending impressively for Spurs' talismanic frontman. The rustiness so present when the action resumed in mid-June is now well and truly gone – Kane is back to being a well-oiled attacking machine.

Bennett made to suffer

Ryan Bennett's third league start for Leicester was short but not so sweet. The defender, who joined on loan from top-flight rivals Wolves in January, endured a torrid first 45 minutes on the right side of a back three before being replaced at the break, sparing him further anguish.

Key Opta Facts

- Tottenham have won four consecutive Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

- Leicester City (D3 L5) have gone eight away Premier League games without a victory for the first time since February 2017 (a run of 15).

- Leicester have lost three consecutive away league games against Tottenham for the first time since December 1966.

- Since Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Tottenham in November 2019, Spurs have won 44 points; only Liverpool (59), Man City (50) and Man Utd (46) have picked up more in this period.

- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 16 goals in 14 games against Leicester in all competitions, more than he has scored against any other opponent in his career.

What's next?

While Spurs round out their league fixtures with a short trip to Crystal Palace, Leicester have that huge showdown with United next Sunday.