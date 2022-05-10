Top 5 Goals - Premier League - MD38 May 10, 2022 13:15 3:55 min Relive the top 5 goals from last weekend in the Premier League Premier League -Latest Videos 3:55 min Top 5 Goals - Premier League - MD38 4:32 min Highlights: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid 4:27 min Highlights: PSG 2-2 Troyes 3:45 min Highlights: Lorient 0-3 Marseille 5:52 min Alcaraz crushes Zverev in Madrid Open final 4:33 min Highlights: Man City 5-0 Newcastle 3:58 min Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds 2:50 min Highlights: Nice 0-1 Nantes 5:36 min Highlights: Al Ahly 4-0 ES Setif 3:58 min Highlights: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona