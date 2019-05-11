Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Wolves via beIN CONNECT

After completing one of the most historic comebacks in Champions League history midweek, Liverpool must turn their attention to the final day of the season, where they are still in with a chance of lifting the league for the first time in 29 years.

Few doubted that Liverpool could overcome Barcelona after a first-leg 3-0 defeat, however, a sensational 4-0 win ensured that the Reds made the Madrid final pushed on by a passionate crowd at Anfield. The Liverpool faithful will have to be in full spirits to push their side over the line and hope that Man City slip up on the south coast against Brighton.

The visit of Wolves who have picked up more points against the top six aside from Man City & Liverpool will be a challenge for Klopp, especially with a number of key personnel out for the game. Liverpool will have to rally for one final push and follow the example of Captain Jordan Henderson who took a painkilling injection at half-time against Barcelona.

In team news, having come off in midweek Andrew Robertson should be fit enough to return to the starting lineup. Mohamed Salah should have also recovered from the head injury he picked up against Newcastle. The game is too early for Roberto Firmino, so expect two-goal hero Divok Origi to start again in attack.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner; Mane, Origi, Salah

Watch Online - beIN CONNECT

Channel - 11HD

Kick-Off -17:00

As for Wolves, they will be looking to get the better of Liverpool on what has been an impressive return to the Premier League. With already seventh place wrapped up, Nuno Espirito Santo will stress on his side to get a marquee result as they look to break into the top six next season.

Wolves have enjoyed a strong finish to the season and are undefeated in their last four Premier League games. They still also have a change of getting a place in the Europa League should Manchester City get the better of Watford next weekend. Last time out, Wolves defeated already-relegated Fulham with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

In team news, Espirito Santo is likely to give game time to third choice keeper Will Norris. Wolves are likely to keep the same team aside from the goalkeeper that beat Fulham, which would mean Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota should reprise their roles in midfield and attack respectively.

Wolves Predicted Team

Norris; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool look to win to pile the pressure on league leaders Man City and snatch the Premier League title at the last. You can follow all the action from showdown Sunday via beIN CONNECT.

