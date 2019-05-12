Sunday will see the title race go to the wire, as Manchester City & Liverpool battle it out for the Premier League crown. As ever, beIN SPORTS will have you covered showing both critical games simultaneously on HD 17.

Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, knowing that they still have a chance of winning their first league title for 29 years. A victory and the hope that Man City will slip up to Brighton will hand them the title.

Mohamed Salah is expected to start for the Reds, after recovering from a head injury picked up against Newcastle last weekend.

After overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona to reach the Champions League Final, Liverpool fans will have the belief that anything is possible especially at Anfield.

As for Manchester City, they are firmly in the box seat for the league title and need a win away to Brighton to seal back to back Premier League Championships. Pep Guardiola’s side was made to sweat on Monday evening, as Leicester City held the champions elect for 70 minutes.

Man City captain Vincent Kompany lead by example unleashing an unstoppable 35-yard screamer into the top corner to push the Citizens on the brink of the title.

City has won their last 12 Premier League games and will be hoping that they don’t slip up in their hunt for consecutive league titles.

A thrilling Premier League season comes to its climax on Sunday, and be sure to follow both crucial games of Showdown Sunday Live & Exclusive on HD 17.