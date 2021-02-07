Thomas Tuchel maintained his unbeaten start to life at Chelsea as goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho sealed a 2-1 Premier League win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The German's first game in charge after replacing Frank Lampard was an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Wolves, but he has now masterminded three wins on the spin to move the Blues up to fifth, one point behind fourth-place Liverpool.

They did not have it all their own way against Chris Wilder's side, however, the Yorkshire side cancelling out Mount's first-half opener after the interval courtesy of a slapstick own goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea secured all three points soon after, though, when Jorginho followed up his decisive penalty against Tottenham in midweek with another successful spot-kick.

Oliver Burke squandered a glorious opportunity to give the hosts a first-minute lead, the Scotland international lashing into the side netting after being played through by Oliver McBurnie.

Timo Werner was then denied at the other end as Chris Basham tracked back superbly to clear his flicked effort over the outrushing Aaron Ramsdale.

Basham thought he had earned a penalty for his side after 12 minutes when he was brought down inside the area by Ben Chilwell, but a VAR review showed that the defender had strayed into an offside position.

The Blues went ahead two minutes before the interval, Mount superbly sweeping into Ramsdale's bottom-left corner from 15 yards after being picked out by Werner.

The hosts were gifted an equaliser in the 54th minute when Rudiger's attempted backpass to Edouard Mendy rolled past the Senegal international and into the bottom corner.

The Germany defender's blushes were spared four minutes later when Jorginho slotted home from the spot after Ramsdale had brought Werner down in the box, the decision given after referee Kevin Friend was advised to view the pitchside monitor.

United rarely looked like salvaging a point after that, with Chelsea comfortably holding on for an 18th win in their last 24 top-flight matches against teams from Yorkshire.