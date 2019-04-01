Mitch Freeley

The weekend of Premier League action saw plenty of talking points, as Huddersfield became the first side to be relegated. Ahead of the midweek round of games, we have decided to dissect some of the key moments in our regular talking points feature. As ever, you can catch up with all the latest Premier League action via beIN CONNECT.



Liverpool Has Luck on Their Side in Title Push

As Lucas Moura thumped in an equalizer at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, the mood shifted. Downbeat and distinctively subdued, many Liverpool fans felt that the Reds had blown their chance to return to the top of the table. That familiar sinking feeling had silenced the Anfield faithful, effectively handing Manchester City the Premier League title.

Fast forward twenty minutes and Trent Alexander-Arnold drifts in a hopeful cross to the back post. Instinctively, Mohamed Salah peels away heading the ball across the goal hoping that anyone can get a decisive touch. Thankfully for the Egyptian striker, Spurs keeper Hugo Loris palms the effort into the path of Toby Alderweireld who agonizingly turns the ball into the net.

The outpouring of relief from the Liverpool fans was tangible and somehow against the odds the Reds came away with the most unlikely of victories. For a club that is so tied to the narrative of winning the league title, this seemed huge. That whatever the odds, this side can find a way to win and make it count.

Chelsea now is now the only big six challenge for Liverpool in their remaining games, whilst City takes on Tottenham and a tricky away trip to Old Trafford. Providing that luck is on their side Liverpool fans could well be celebrating that league title at the end of the season.

Referee Blunder Could Cause Cardiff Place in Top Flight

Round 32 proved to be a critical one at the bottom of the league. Huddersfield confirmed their relegation to the Championship following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Whilst Southampton & Burnley picked up vital wins to bolster their survival chances.

Although Cardiff became the biggest losers of the weekend as a blunder from assistant referee Eddie Smart awarded Chelsea a clearly offside equalizer. To compound things, Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored an injury-time winner to hand the Blues all three points. Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was rightly incensed with the officials. “We worked three weeks for this but to get let down by decisions … no major decisions went for us”

The defeat leaves Cardiff five points away from safety with seven games to play. With VAR set to be introduced next season, such big mistakes are set to be eliminated although that will be of no comfort to Cardiff fans who will feel that they have been robbed of a major chance of beating the drop.

Everton Primed for Europa League Push

Could Everton make a late surge for European football under Marco Silva? The Toffee’s picked up an impressive away win against West Ham thanks to goals from Kurt Zuma & Bernard. The victory leaves the side just one point away from Wolves in seventh place and has a realistic chance of Europa League football at the end of the season.

After stuttering midseason, many people had questioned the credentials of Silva after stints with Hull & Watford, however, you have to credit the Portuguese boss in steadying the ship and turning fortunes of the side around. Everton is now five games unbeaten in the league, and despite having difficult remaining games against Arsenal, Manchester United & Spurs the toffees certainly have the quality to finish the season on a high and secure European football.