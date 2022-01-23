Chelsea solidified their place in the Premier League's top four by beating Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday as Liverpool cut the gap on Manchester City at the top to nine points with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

A third defeat to Chelsea in the past month cost Spurs the chance to move into the top four and Arsenal also blew that opportunity as they were held 0-0 at home by Burnley.

Chelsea had won just one of their previous seven league games to fall out of contention for the title.

The Blues went into the weekend looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League, but opened up a 10-point advantage over fifth thanks to two goals in eight minutes at the start of the second half.

Spurs felt aggrieved when Harry Kane had a goal ruled out just before the break for a push on Thiago Silva.

But they had no response after Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a stunning strike into the top corner on 47 minutes.

Silva then headed in Mason Mount's free-kick to repeat the scoreline at Stamford Bridge when the two sides met in the League Cup semi-finals earlier this month.