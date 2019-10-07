Premier league:Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 8 By beIN SPORTS October 7, 2019 09:03 3:11 min Premier League Best Goals -Latest Videos 3:51 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 7 3:11 min Premier league:Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 8 3:16 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 8 3:26 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 9 1:10 min Expectations exceeded despite Juve & Barca defeat 1:06 min Strength of character delights Sarri 1:00 min 5 Things - Tottenham's losing run continues 0:39 min Solskjaer admits top-six finish will be tough 3:07 min Saint-Etienne 1 Olympique Lyonnais 0 5:33 min Report: Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla