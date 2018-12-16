Check out the latest wrap of goals from the biggest games of the Premier League weekend. Manchester City temporarily returned to the top of the table with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Everton as Citizens striker Gabriel Jesus refound his goalscoring touch scoring a brace in the victory.

Tottenham needed a stoppage-time strike from Christian Eriksen to beat a spirited Burnley 1-0. Pedro & Eden Hazard got on the scoresheet as Chelsea got the better of Brighton with a 2-1 win at the Amex stadium.

Whilst Southampton pulled off the biggest shock of the weekend with a 3-2 win over Arsenal. A late header five minutes time thanks to Charlie Austin, halted the Gunners 22 game undefeated strike in all competitions whilst give a timely boost to the Saints who were playing their first home game under new boss Ralph Hasenhüttl.