Live Stream - Wolves Vs Leicester - beIN CONNECT

Love is in the air on Valentine's night but that won’t be the case when Wolves take on Leicester in the opening game of the Premier League weekend on Friday.

Wolves have been in somewhat of a slump recently only picking up one victory from their last six Premier League encounters. Inconsistency has been a major problem for Nuno’s side; who currently sit in ninth place five points away from European football. Just like a host of sides outside the top four, just a few victories strung together could get them back pushing for Champions League football.

For now, Wolves have a Europa League campaign to focus alongside Premier League commitments. Espanyol head to the West Midlands following Leicester in the round of 32. The last time the two sides faced off it ended in a 0-0 draw.

Having enjoyed a thirteen-day break, Nuno only has only defender Ruben Vinagre out through injury. Rúben Neves should reprise his role in central midfield and will have to be at his best if Wolves are to get a positive result on Friday.

Date- Friday 14th Feb

Kick-Off- 23:00

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Leicester will be looking to continue their impressive season under Brendan Rodgers after their winter break. The Foxes have already picked up 49 points from 25 games this season leaving them in third place. Having already opened up a ten-point gap from fifth place, it would take a dramatic drop off in form to see Leicester miss a top-four finish.

Still, Rodgers will be demanding perfection from his side heading into the final third of the campaign. Encouragingly the Foxes have recovered from a recent wobble with back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Burnley with a resounding win over West Ham and confidence-boosting 2-2 draw with Chelsea prior to the break.

Leicester will be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey and central defender Wes Morgan for the trip to Wolverhampton. Harvey Barnes is likely to start on the left-wing. After recent impressive performances, the 22-year old has caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate and will be looking to add to the four goals and six assists he has already notched up this season.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Wolves take on Leicester