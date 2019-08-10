Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of West Ham Vs Man City via beIN CONNECT

Now for the Champions Manchester City! Summer signing Rodri starts in central midfield, whilst Joao Cancelo makes the bench. Gabriel Jesus gets the nod in attack, whilst David Silva will captain the side.

Team News time! First up West Ham! Good news, Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal, record signing Sebastien Haller starts in attack, whilst midfielder Pablo Fornals has to settle for a place on the bench.

An important message from the Premier League ahead of the second game of the season. We don't have time for racism. Football is for everyone!

There is no room for racism. Anywhere.

On the pitch, in our stadiums. Anywhere.

The passion we share brings us together.



This is everyone's game. #PL #PremierLeague @TimesSport pic.twitter.com/zBg0oJIXpc — Premier League (@premierleague) August 10, 2019

So here we go! Go time for the Champions, who look very relaxed as they wander into the London stadium!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of West Ham Vs Man City. The champions Man City are looking for a third straight league title, and that quest begins at London Stadium. As for West Ham, the Irons have strengthened significantly in the summer bringing in Sébastien Haller for a club-record fee. Can the Frenchman put the City to the sword? Anyway, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!