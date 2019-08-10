Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of West Ham Vs Man City via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick inspired a 5-0 rout of West Ham as Manchester City commenced their quest for a third straight Premier League title in style in a contest where VAR played a prominent role.

The England star struck a sublime second-half treble after Gabriel Jesus prodded the champions ahead in the 25th minute of a one-sided affair at the London Stadium.

Sterling's well-worked first goal came six minutes after the interval and though a VAR review found he was offside before Jesus tapped in, he did find the net again 15 minutes from time to put City beyond the Hammers' reach.

He could have added the third from the spot after Issa Diop fouled Riyad Mahrez but gifted the spot-kick to Sergio Aguero, which the substitute converted on a re-take, awarded following another VAR intervention.

Sterling was not to be denied the match ball, though, as he raced clean through in added time to compound an embarrassing eighth straight defeat for West Ham in competitive meetings with Pep Guardiola's men.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Raheem Sterling bags his hat-trick, finding the bottom corner. City have been imperious today! 5-0!

GOAL! VAR Drama! Manchester City wins a penalty, which is initially saved by Fabianski after a quick VAR check it's ordered to be retaken after Declan Rice encroaches into the penalty area. Aguero makes no mistake the second time around drilling the ball down the middle! Manchester City go 4-0 up!

Goal! Raheem Sterling chips City into a 3-0 lead! A deft chip from Riyad Mahrez finds Sterling who gracefully clips the ball over Fabianski. A quick VAR check and the goal is given!

No Goal!! Sterling squares the ball to Gabriel Jesus who taps home from close range! After a VAR check, it's disallowed for the finest of offside calls on Raheem Sterling! The first VAR call of the season!

Goal! Manchester City goes 2-0 up on the breakaway, Kevin de Byrne slides in Raheem Sterling who passes the ball through the legs of Fabianski.

Oh hello! Pablo Fornals is on for his Premier League debut for West Ham!

Peep! 1-0 at half-time. Gabriel Jesus with the only goal of the game so far. All to play for in the second half.

Goal! Man City takes the lead! Kyle Walker drills the ball towards the near post, Gabriel Jesus times his run perfectly and finds the back of the net! 1-0 City!

Peep! Away we go at the London Stadium!

Live Updates

Preamble

How crucial for this man be for City this season? Kevin de Bryne missed most of the last campaign through injury. Can he make an impact today?

Words of encouragement for West Ham from club legend Paolo Di Canio!

West Ham through and through ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ETh9jfmBWA — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 10, 2019

Just over 25 minutes till game time! Fancy a cheeky preview to get you excited? Have a bang on this!

A classy gesture from the Man City players signing autographs for the mascots! Pep Guardiola will be expecting his side to lay down a marker today!

Give us your ideal City XI for matchday one!



Choose your winning team with @haysworldwide 👍



⚽️ #WHUMCI

🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/oMIkzbshMT — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2019

West Ham could be dark horses for European football this season! A rallying cry from the side on Twitter ahead of the game, just imagine if they can upset Man City today!

The @premierleague is back. AT LAST! 😆🙌

We're hosting the Champions. COME ON YOU IRONS!! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/rQpoEt0k7e — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 10, 2019

Now for the Champions Manchester City! Summer signing Rodri starts in central midfield, whilst Joao Cancelo makes the bench. Gabriel Jesus gets the nod in attack, whilst David Silva will captain the side.

Team News time! First up West Ham! Good news, Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal, record signing Sebastien Haller starts in attack, whilst midfielder Pablo Fornals has to settle for a place on the bench.

An important message from the Premier League ahead of the second game of the season. We don't have time for racism. Football is for everyone!

There is no room for racism. Anywhere.

On the pitch, in our stadiums. Anywhere.

The passion we share brings us together.



This is everyone's game. #PL #PremierLeague @TimesSport pic.twitter.com/zBg0oJIXpc — Premier League (@premierleague) August 10, 2019

So here we go! Go time for the Champions, who look very relaxed as they wander into the London stadium!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of West Ham Vs Man City. The champions Man City are looking for a third straight league title, and that quest begins at London Stadium. As for West Ham, the Irons have strengthened significantly in the summer bringing in Sébastien Haller for a club-record fee. Can the Frenchman put the City to the sword? Anyway, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!