Watford welcomes Tottenham to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, looking to continue their impressive resurgence under Nigel Pearson. The former Leicester City boss took the call from Watford on the 6th of December with the club rock bottom of the Premier League, and on their third manager following the sackings of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

Since taking charge, Pearson has picked up 14 of a possible 24 points on offer for his new side and has secured up four victories from their last five Premier League games. Last time out, a comprehensive 3-0 win away to fellow strugglers Bournemouth saw the Hornets break out of the relegation zone for the first time season.

It’s no coincidence that Watford’s upturn in fortunes has aligned with the return of striker Troy Deeny, who has three goals in his last three Premier League outings. The fiery attacker relishes mixing it with the big boys and will fancy the duel with the Tottenham backline.

In team news, Watford will be without Christian Kabasele through suspension after picking up a red card against Wolves, whilst the duo of Will Hughes & Daryl Janmaat could be in line for a return to the substitute bench. Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prodl are all long-term absentees.

Watford Predicted Team

Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Pereya, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Tottenham will be looking to arrest their Premier League slump when they make the short trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon. Spurs have not picked up a win in their last four Premier League encounters, and sit nine points away from the top four in eighth place.

A 2-1 victory over Middleborough in the FA Cup will bring some light relief for Jose Mourinho, but Premier League form is the priority for Spurs. The situation has been exasperated somewhat with the long-term injury of Harry Kane, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs will dip into the transfer market to find a replacement for the top scorer in the side.

For now, fans can be hopeful with the imminent signing of Gedson Fernandes, and the rumoured pursuit of AC Milan attacker Krzysztof Piątek will be enough to appease Jose Mourinho and his plans of pushing on in the second half of the campaign into the top four.

In team news, Kane joins midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele as long-term absentees for the side, whilst club captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies could be in line for first-team action in the next few weeks. Christian Eriksen is unlikely to start, after heavy speculation linking him with a move to Italian side Inter Milan.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderwiereld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Dier; Lucas, Alli, Lamela; Son

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Watford look to continue their rise up the Premier League table.


