What about this for a potential homecoming?! Andy Carroll back at Newcastle! The Big man is out of contract and has doubts over his fitness (no surprise there) but he could be heading back to Tyneside? Would that constitute a good window for the Magpies?

Not a peep on the Lukaku front... more importantly, will United get anyone in to cover for the Belgian striker. Mario Mandžukić has been mooted as a possible replacement. Watch this space.

More on that Dybala deal. It's dead in the water according to Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano! A real shame! Who will Spurs turn to now?

Paulo Dybala is NOT going to join Tottenham. Meeting just finished and no agreement on image rights with Spurs. Juventus and player agents are convinced that 'the deal is called OFF'.

DONE DEAL! Brighton has signed Romaric Yapi from PSG, the 19-year old will initially join the u-23 setup, but one for the future! Still no word on Aaron Mooy!

So right now we are waiting for some transfer news on David Luiz. Resident Chelsea fan Gareth Messenger has had his stay on the impending departure of the Sideshow Bob lookalike...

"Disappointed to see Luiz leave just three months after signing a new contract. A big personality who clearly was itching for a move (maybe it was his hair that was causing said itch!) Great business by Arsenal though. They need PL experience at the back and Luiz fits that bill. At £8m....an absolute steal"

What about elsewhere in the Premier League? New boys Sheffield United kick-start their campaign away to Bournemouth! Manager Chris Wilder is hopeful that a midfielder could be signed today.

DONE DEAL! Newcastle has picked up Swedish defender Emil Krafth from Amiens in Ligue 1.

Kieran Tierney has landed! Well according to this well placed Arsenal Twitter fan. Who will sign first? Luiz or Tierney?

Bad news Tottenham fans, it's been reported that their pursuit of Paulo Dybala is OFF. Although the signings of Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso could still happen. A huge blow, especially for Dybala mega fan Danny Faggiano, who is a huge fan of the Transfer Deadline Day Blog. Happy Birthday.

It's Rodger Federer's birthday today, and one Swiss star who will be looking to impress on his move to the Premier League will be 22-year-old striker Albian Ajeti whos has joined West Ham from FC Basel!

David Luiz is set to be having a medical with Arsenal right NOW! He's not the first player to have represented both Chelsea and Arsenal...

More signing news! Although it's not of the transfer variety! Nathan Redmond has signed a new four year deal with Southampton. He looks well happy!

What for Phillipe Coutinho? Ross Casey has the latest on the Barcelona midfielder... Who right now, seems to be looking for a move to the Premier League

"Coutinho spotted on Holloway road telling anyone who will listen that his spell at the Nou Camp was in fact, a big success."

This is not strictly transfer news, but Aston Villa has tied down midfielder John McGinn to a five-year deal. He had been linked with Manchester United in the summer.

Hello! We have a lead! Is Dybala going to take the deal with Spurs? Jack Prescott has been in touch with this tasty nugget of news! Ignore the fact it's nearly 10 am in the UK, and frankly not the hour for fried chicken... but still...

"Dybala’s been seen loitering around a Chicken Cottage in N17. Wants the wings combo"

Leicester making moves today? Highly-rated Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet could be heading to the King Power Stadium!

So Wilfried Zaha, what is happening there? Everton has been linked with a late move for the former Manchester United winger. We picked the brain of Adam Partington on any late business from the Toffees.

"In terms of lads coming in, I can still see us trying to get a centre-half. Us Evertonians wanted Kurt Zouma but it looks like he's staying at Chelsea so the #FreeZouma campaign has been in vain. Zaha could happen, too. I expect Oumar Niasse to depart, along with Yannick Bolasie and maybe Morgan Schneiderlin but Kevin Mirallas will probably continue to hang around like the smelly, overpaid fart that he is."

It's going to be a quiet day for the champions Manchester City, who wrapped up their business late last night with the signing of full-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus. Unless....

Tottenham are not only looking at Paulo Dybala today. Ryan Sessegnon should also move from Fulham later today. A deal worth £25million was agreed late last night. On paper that looks like a decent addition! Oh, and Argentinian midfieler Giovani Lo Celso is also in the mix! It could be a huge deadline day for Spurs, providing all three deals get done!

Brighton in for Mooy? Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is reportedly catching the eye of Graham Potter. Roving reporter/ website contributor Greg Keane spotted the Socceroos star tucking into a full English Breakfast at Brighton train station earlier today... more to follow...

Spurs are also looking for a midfielder to bolster their ranks and Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala identified as the main target. Can Daniel Levvy get this one over the line? That would be quite the coup for Tottenham! Plenty to go in this one!

Arsenal is set for a busy deadline day, with two defenders set to move to North London. A fee has been agreed with Chelsea for defender David Luiz in the region of £8million, whilst Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney should be an Arsenal player by the end of the day pending any last-minute hiccups!

So one deal which should be confirmed today, will be Inter Milan signing Romelu Lukaku for around £75 million. Plenty of Inter fans were waiting for their new signing late last night!

Good morning! It's that time of year again! Transfer Deadline Day in the Premier League is here! Plenty of sides are looking to get some last-minute business and we will be on hand to break down the latest deals and sniff out any rumours!