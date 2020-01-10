Premier league

Mitch Freeley

Liverpool will be looking to pick up their 20th victory of a runaway season, but will face a stern test when they head to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Jose Mourinho would love to spoil the Liverpool title procession and will be looking to frustrate Jurgen Klopp on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho has had plenty of memorable games with Liverpool down the years, such as Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Mourinho’s Chelsea the last time Liverpool were gunning for the title. Tottenham have only picked up one victory in their last five games in all competitions, a run which has included a defeat to struggling Southampton and a draw with Middlesborough in the FA Cup.

The major team news is that Spurs will be without striker Harry Kane until April after the England striker tore his hamstring against Southampton. Kane joins a long injury list for the north London side with Moussa Sissoko,Tanguy Ndombele Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose and Ben Davies all long term absentees. Son Heung-min is likely to lead the line in the absence of Kane.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Son, Lucas

As for Liverpool, a victory will mean that they have made the best start of any team to a English league season. The Reds have been on a roll since being crowned World Champions at the Club World Cup in Qatar, winning their last four games in all competions, crucially they have also yet to concede a goal in that time.

Last time out, a youthful looking side got the better of rivals Everton 1-0, thanks to a stunning strike from Curtis Jones. Still even with a commanding 13 point lead at the top of the table, Klopp will stress to his side that only the best will do if Liverpool are to lift a first league title in thirty years.

In team news, midfielder James Milner picked up a knock against Everton and is unlikely to feature. Liverpool could however welcome back Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip who are all facing fitness tests ahead of the trip to north London

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Tottenham take on league leaders Liverpool. You can follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.