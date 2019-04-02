Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs Crystal Palace via beIN CONNECT

Tottenham will mark their return to their new stadium after months of delays when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening. Spurs are without a victory in their last six Premier League outings and will be targeting a winning homecoming in front of 62,062 fans in their revamped stadium. As ever, you will be able to watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Spurs were left reeling on Sunday afternoon as a last gasp Toby Alderweireld own goal handed title-chasing Liverpool an unlikely 2-1 win, to propel the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League. More gauling for Spurs fans will be how their side significantly improved in the second half, and should have come away with a point.

After losing four of their last five league games, Tottenham are in real danger of dropping out of the Champions League places especially with north London rivals Arsenal leapfrogging them into third place on Monday with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Still, Mauricio Pochettino will impress on his squad that they will have to immediately start winning at their new home to keep their season on track.

In team news, keeper Hugo Loris will keep his place in the side despite his blunder leading to Liverpool scoring at the weekend. Eric Dier & Harry Winks remain absent through injury. Both Ben Davies and Son Heung-min are in line for a return to the team after starting on the bench at Anfield.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Davies; Alli; Kane, Son

Channel – 1 HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 21:45 Mecca

As for Crystal Palace, they will be coming into the contest on a high, following a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield to relegate the Terriers. Roy Hodgson's side was made to work hard for their win and second-half goals from Luka Milivojević & Patrick van Aanholt got them over the line. The victory pulls the Eagles up to fourteenth place in the league and all but confirms survival for another season.

Palace have enjoyed an upturn of fortunes in recent weeks, leading them to open up an eight-point gap between them and the relegation zone. Three wins from their last five Premier League encounters suggest good form, and the potential to cause an upset. Even more impressive has been the Eagles recent form on the road which includes big victories against Leicester City & Burnley. It wouldn't be that surprising if Hodgson's side piled further misery onto their London rivals.

In team news, Mamadou Sakho is the only major injury concern for the side. Scott Dann is likely to replace the French defender in central defence. Wilfried Zaha has been the sides star man this season and has struck up an understanding with January signing Michy Batshuayi expect the pair to join former Spurs man Andros Townsend in a front three.

Crystal Palace Predicted Team

Guaita; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Dann, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Tottenham mark their return to White Hart Lane You can follow all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.