Few players have made a bigger impact on English shores than Gianfranco Zola.

Part of the first big wave of foreign imports, the son of Sardinia was brought to Chelsea by Ruud Gullit in November 1996 for what is now a bargain £4.5 million. His impact was instant and within six months he spearheaded the Blues’ quest for FA Cup glory and was voted the FWA Player of the Year in the process.

Zola’s knack for the sublime endeared him to the Stamford Bridge faithful and wowed many a neutral. Whether it was a perfectly executed free-kick or a magnificent solo effort, many of his goals still feature on plenty of all-time compilations and they make for great viewing. Unless they were scored against your team of course.

He may have already turned 30, but age didn’t hold Zola back as he helped revitalise a club that had not won a major trophy in 25 years. 12 months on from their FA Cup triumph, Chelsea would add more silverware to the trophy cabinet as a League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup double was secured, with Zola’s 71st-minute strike in the latter final the crucial difference as Chelsea saw off Stuttgart.

Now under the guidance of fellow Italian Gianluca Vialli, these were heady days at the Bridge and in 1998-99 a UEFA Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid preceded an unexpected Premier League title challenge. Although it ultimately ended in disappointment, Zola’s 13 league goals that season helped ensure a 3rd place finish and with it a first-ever UEFA Champions League appearance for Chelsea the following campaign.

On Europe’s biggest stage, Zola contributed in the Blues’ run to the quarter-finals, with his beautifully curled free-kick against Barcelona in the quarter-final first leg a particular highlight. Ultimately though, a 5-1 thrashing in the second leg at Camp Nou cancelled out Chelsea’s 3-1 lead from the first leg but consolation was sought in the FA Cup as Aston Villa were defeated 1-0 in the last final at the old Wembley.

Sadly, the 2000-01 season saw the beginning of Zola’s decline as a regular in the Chelsea line-up as the signings of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Gudjohnsen limited his playing time. The arrival of Claudio Ranieri and his preference in youth also proved to be a factor, but there was still moments of magic from the 5ft 6 wizard and his backheeled effort in mid-air against Norwich in an FA Cup tie in 2002 still amazes to this day.

This fixture has brought us one of the greatest backheels of all time! Who remembers this beauty from Zola? #FACup #CHENOR pic.twitter.com/2WmwDSpYZf — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2018



In what proved to be his final season in West London in 2002-03, Zola enjoyed a renaissance with his best-ever return of 14 Premier League goals helping Chelsea to pip Liverpool to 4th place and Champions League qualification. In a memorable final-day game against the Reds, Zola’s parting gift was a dazzling 20-minute cameo in which he left four Liverpool players for dead with a mazy dribble late on.

Although greater days lay ahead for the club, Zola’s impact at Chelsea has never been forgotten and he was voted their greatest ever player in 2003. He may not have been the most prolific striker in Premier League history, but Gianfranco Zola’s talent captured the imagination and inspired a whole football club.