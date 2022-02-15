Premier League: Top 5 goals - Gameweek 25 February 15, 2022 12:00 3:15 min Check out the top 5 goals from matchday 25 in the Premier League! Premier League -Latest Videos 3:44 min Highlights: Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich 3:35 min Highlights: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Levante 55:43 min Beijing 2022 - Day 13 Recap 3:31 min Canada take gold in short-track speed-skating 2:35 min Norway and Germany take Sprint Gold 4:08 min Sweden win women's biathlon relay gold 3:37 min Hall Scoops Freeski Slopestyle Gold 5:59 min Clement Noel secures men's slalom Gold 4:20 min Sporting 0 Manchester City 5 - Highlights 3:41 min PSG 1-0 Real Madrid - Highlights