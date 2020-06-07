Joel Richards

We continue our look at the contenders for the Premier League team of the Season. Today’s focus is on right-backs. Who from our short-list will make the team?

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

The rapid ascent of Liverpool’s local lad continues apace.

Still only 21, the Academy graduate has already reached a century of appearances for his boyhood club and continues to excel as one of the world’s best in his position. Alexander-Arnold has redefined the right-back role with his multitude of assists and ability to penetrate defences alongside Liverpool’s fabled front three.

Watching Liverpool’s No.66 ball delivery is a joy to behold in itself. Few possess the range of crossing or capability of switching play diagonally to build attacks as demonstrated in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Manchester City in November.

Incredibly, Alexander-Arnold has already equalled his assists tally from last season (12) which just so happens to be a Premier League record for a defender. In terms of goal-scoring, the England international has caught the eye with spectacular strikes against Chelsea and Leicester but there is perhaps an argument to suggest that there is room for improvement if he is to truly cement his status at an elite level.

Furthermore, though there is still a tendency to be caught out defensively, few arguments can be held against including the Scouser in this team of the season.

12 - No defender has ever assisted more goals in a Premier League season than Trent Alexander-Arnold (12 in both 2018-19 & 2019-20). We look at what makes the @LFC full-back such a special talent, in the latest Opta Data Dive. Classy. #lfc



Watch here: https://t.co/WbSNvTVaow pic.twitter.com/x9i0nkV2DO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2020

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City

Fortunately for Ricardo, he has managed to avoid a case of the dreaded second-season syndrome that afflicts so many foreign imports in England.

Signed from Porto in 2018 for a reported £22 million, the Portuguese full-back has proved to be money well spent in a Leicester side that won over neutrals with their commitment to attacking flair, and their dazzling start to this season.

Alongside left-back Ben Chilwell, Ricardo has been pivotal to the Foxes’ charge for Champions League qualification, and he is not shy of contributing in attack as demonstrated with the opening goal in a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United back in September:

However, another fine season was cruelly ended in his sides 4-0 win over Aston Villa when a challenge with Jack Grealish saw Ricardo sustain an Anterior Crucial Ligament injury that has ruled him out for six months. Should the Premier League be allowed to resume before then, it will sadly be without the presence of one of the competition’s finest full-backs.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

After a stellar breakout 2018-19 with boyhood club Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka’s performances did not go unnoticed at Old Trafford.

Such was his potential, Manchester United was willing to pay up to £50 million for the right-back who was named Palace’s Player of the Year. Since then, Wan-Bissaka has shown glimpses of his promise in an otherwise mixed campaign for United.

Frustratingly for both player and club, they’d began to show a sustained run of form before the shutdown of all football activity. Indeed, in their most recent Premier League game – a memorable 2-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester City – Wan-Bissaka nullified the threat of Raheem Sterling and was not afraid to slide-tackle the England star in a bid to preserve United’s clean sheet.

Such tackling has been a key asset of Wan-Bissaka and his form has highlighted the depth in quality England manager Gareth Southgate has at right-back. A back injury forced Wan-Bissaka to withdraw from his first international call-up last September, but future opportunities will surely arise for the Croydon-born star.

Which player from our talented trio deserves to be in the team of the season... so far? Head to our twitter account to vote!