Sunday saw the Premier League title race take another dramatic turn. Manchester City temporarily returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 victory away to Crystal Palace. Leaving all the pressure on title rivals Liverpool to hit back as they welcomed top-four chasing Chelsea to Anfield. After a nervy start, Liverpool picked up the all-important victory thanks to two quick-fire goals from Sadio Mane & a Mohamed Salah screamer. The result saw the Reds leap into top spot two points ahead of City who have a game in hand on their rivals.

You can relive all the action in the video above.