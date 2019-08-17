Mitch Freeley

Follow the Live Match Stream of Southampton Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struck at Southampton as Liverpool won 2-1 to continue their run of consecutive Premier League victories despite a late Adrian mistake.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds started poorly on the south coast on Saturday, seeing their hosts squander a couple of presentable first-half chances, but Mane, as so often, came up with the goods.

His brilliant effort - a third of the season after two in the UEFA Super Cup final - woke Liverpool from their slumber and they were comfortable in the second period even before Firmino doubled the advantage.

There was a wobble when Adrian hacked the ball straight at Danny Ings for an unlikely Saints response. Former Reds striker Ings should have equalised with a gilt-edged chance for his second, yet Liverpool held on.

A run of nine wins to close out last season could not deny Manchester City the title, but that streak of league successes goes on - reaching a club-record-equalling 11 - as Klopp's men look to be in the mix again this term.

Liverpool, perhaps missing Alisson's calm in possession, looked shaky at the back early on, but they were grateful to Adrian - passed fit after a freak ankle injury in the Super Cup celebrations - for an instinctive close-range stop from Maya Yoshida following a corner.

The hosts remained on top and had another huge headed chance as Che Adams met Oriol Romeu's cross 10 yards out but nodded over the crossbar.

Yet after 46 minutes of toil, former Southampton man Mane came up with a moment of inspiration for the European champions in first-half stoppage time, cutting inside from the left and drilling into the top-right corner from 20 yards.

Liverpool were improved after the restart and Joel Matip flicked James Milner's scuffed shot agonisingly wide, before Angus Gunn denied Mohamed Salah as he raced through on the right.

Firmino should have stretched the lead when he slid a finish past the right-hand post, but he made no mistake the next time he was granted a sight of goal, moving from left to right in the area and striking low into the bottom-left corner.

Gunn expertly saved from Mane and Andy Robertson, and Southampton threatened a late fightback when Adrian comically hurried a clearance into Ings' shins with the ball finding the back of the net. The former Liverpool man squandered another late chance from close range as Klopp's men escaped.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! It's a howler from Adrain to hand Southampton a lifeline late on! Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings turns the ball into the net!

Goal! Finally, Roberto Firmino gets it right! The Brazilian knocks the ball past Gunn to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead!

Chance! Roberto Firmino spurns a golden chance to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead!

Chance! Mohamed Salah goes through on goal! Angus Gunn pulls off a great save to deny the Egyptian!

Peep! Half-time! Mane's screamer is the difference at the break!

Goal! Sadio Mane opens the scoring! The former Saints curls the ball into the corner! What a strike!

Chance! Che Adams heads just over!

Chance! Adrian denies Maya Yoshida who plants a header towards goal!

All underway here in Southampton!

Live Updates

Preamble

Just under 10 minutes till kick-off! Don't forget beIN SPORTS has you covered with all of the games from the Premier League live on our channels!

Southampton lost to Burnley 3-0 in their opening game of the season. Plenty to do from the Saints today. Could they stun Liverpool today?

How good is it to have Adrian in goal? What a crazy story for the Spanish keeper, who was out of contract in the summer. Now's he's Liverpool's number 1 with Allisson out with a calf injury!

"We tested it this morning. Yesterday it was already better but still swollen. Now it’s good, so obviously not that serious."



Klopp on @AdriSanMiguel's return 👊#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/WQKgujsQRZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2019

Now for Southampton! Maya Yoshida and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg come into the side! Former Liverpool striker Danny Inggs has to settle for a place on the bench!

Team News! Good news Liverpool fans! Adrian is passed fit to start! Mane, Salah and Firmino lead the line!

Liverpool fans will remember this stunner from last season! It's going to be interesting to see which side Klopp's goes with today! Team news incoming!

Run 🏃‍♂️

Finish ⚽️

Celebration 🔥



Pure passion from the skipper at St Mary's last season 💪 pic.twitter.com/zkGnBNAJdM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2019

It's a sellout at Southampton this afternoon!

Tickets for #SaintsFC's meeting with #LFC today have now completely sold out!



Thank you for your fantastic support 👏 pic.twitter.com/WTfjhNtx9W — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 17, 2019

Can Liverpool go again after playing extra-time in Instanbul on Wednesday evening!

So here we go! Liverpool has an interesting team in prospect, with Adrian potentially injured. It could mean that veteran keeper Andy Lonergan could start between the sticks for the Reds! Keep an eye out for that!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Southampton Vs Liverpool in the Premier League! Fresh from winning the Super Cup midweek, Liverpool will be looking to continue winning ways in the league against a Southampton side who will be looking to secure their first points of the season. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!