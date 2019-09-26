Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Sheffield United Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Liverpool head to Bramall Lane, expecting a stern test from a Sheffield United side who have shown to be able to mix it with the best in the Premier League. You have to credit Blades boss Chris Wilder for sticking to the tactical principles that saw his side promoted last season.

For all the talk of overlapping centre backs and fluid football, the English boss has already delivered impressive performances against the likes of Chelsea and Everton and will be certainly targeting the scalp of the league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

Last time out, a second-string side bowed out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. Although after making so many changes, fans could see leaving the cup early as a blessing rather than a curse with the fixtures coming thick and fast and Premier League survival being the number one priority.

Liverpool born midfielder John Lundstram is likely to return to the side and will be looking to impress against the team he supported as a boy. Lundstram has been one of the stand out players for the Blades so far this season and provided an assist for Lys Mousset in his sides 2-0 win over Everton last time out in the league.

Sheffield United Predicted Team

Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Freeman, Stevens; Robinson, McBurnie

When – Saturday 28th September

Where – Bramall Lane

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 14:30

As for Liverpool, they will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the league campaign but will be well aware of the threat posed by Sheffield United and their rabid home support. It’s been a week to remember for Jurgen Klopp who picked up the Best FIFA Men’s coach award on Monday evening.

Klopp was quick to dedicate the award to his squad and their efforts over the last season, however, one thing is clear that expectations have changed around Anfield this season and that anything less than a win would be huge blow for the Reds and their title aspirations especially with Manchester City already breathing down their necks.

A youthful-looking Liverpool side defeated MK Dons 2-0 to set up a tie with Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday although you won’t expect many of the starting lineup to play on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh from just missing out on the Best FIFA Men’s award Virgil van Djik is set to start in the heart of the Liverpool defence. The Dutch defender is arguably the best in the world in his position right now and will be looking to inspire his side to maintain their perfect start in the league.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

You can follow Sheffield United Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT.

