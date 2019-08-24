Premier league

Harvey Barnes smashed in a late winner, as Leicester City handed Sheffield United their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory. Barnes, a second-half substitute scored the stunning half-volley twenty minutes from time.

Jamie Vardy pounced on a rare defensive lapse from the Blades, opening the scoring smashing the ball past Dean Henderson at the near post.

Sheffield United had found their way back into the contest when substitute Oliver McBurnie came off the bench to head the newly promoted side level, just after the hour mark. However