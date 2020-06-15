Gareth Messenger

Wolves – 6th – Pld: 29 Won: 10 Drawn: 13 Lost: 6 Pts: 43

Season so far: Could they? Could Wolves upset the bigger players in the Premier League and snatch top four? It’s certainly possible. The next three games are certainly favourable ones for Nuno Espirito Santo and his players – West Ham (A), Bournemouth (H), Aston Villa (A) – all against teams scrapping for their Premier League survival. A lot of their hopes rest on the goals on their exciting front three; Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. If Wolves are to have any chance, their attacking trident must show up.

Players to watch: Obviously, a lot of the attention will be on Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore, but Wolves fans will be hoping Diogo Jota can replicate his FIFA 20 exploits.

The Portuguese international won the inaugural e-Premier League invitational during the coronavirus pandemic – can he take his gaming ability and transform that into physical ability on the field?

Don’t forget about his countrymen either – Ruben Neves or Joao Moutinho. Their performances in midfield will be critical to helping Wolves climb the table and upset the rest of the traditional ‘Big Six’

There are some tough matches on the horizon with Arsenal, Sheffield United, Everton and Chelsea to come, but Nuno will certainly be looking at this run-in with huge amounts of hope and even bigger amounts of expectations. The boys from the Midlands are certainly the ones to keep an eye out for.

Remaining fixtures:

West Ham (A)

Bournemouth (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Arsenal (H)

Sheffield United (A)

Everton (H)

Burnley (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Chelsea (A)



