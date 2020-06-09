The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. Today we take a look at West Ham, after a slow start to the season the East London club turned to David Moyes to revive their fortunes can he deliver safety for a second time at the London Stadium?

West Ham – 16th Pld: 29 Won: 7 Drawn: 6 Lost: 16 Points: 27

Season so far: The 5-0 opening home defeat at the hands of Manchester City seemed like a warning sign for the second season under Manuel Pellegrini. Five wins from the following eighteen Premier League games saw the Chilean relieved of his duties. The Irons quickly turned to a familiar face in David Moyes, who had previously taken charge of the side prior to Pellegrini.

There was an immediate impact, with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, but not really much has changed with Moyes only picking up five points from a possible twenty-seven on offer. Now, hovering precariously above the relegation zone just on goal difference Moyes has to earn his money and guide the Irons away from the drop zone.

What they need to do from the remaining games: Realistically, four wins should see West Ham stay in the division. Three of the four final games of the season come against relegation rivals Norwich, Watford and Aston Villa and will be earmarked as must-win for Moyes. Whilst in this brave new world of Premier League football without fans, West Ham could feasibly get results away to Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United in their remaining games.

Player to watch: Declan Rice will have to be at his very best to pull West Ham away from the relegation dog-fight. The central midfielder committed his long-term future to the club last season and will be crucial in keeping the irons in the top flight. At 21-years old Rice has plenty of time on his side, and could potentially replace club legend Mark Noble as captain in the future.

Remaining fixtures:

Wolverhampton Wanders (H)

Tottenham (A)

Chelsea (H)

Newcastle (A)

Burnley (H)

Norwich (A)

Watford (H)

Manchester United (A)

Aston Villa (H)

