Aarran Summers

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. We now take a look at Watford, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus.

Watford – 17th Pld: 29 Won: 6 Drawn: 9 Lost: 14 Points: 27



When Nigel Pearson was appointed Watford Head Coach in December, many Hornets fans were hoping for some sting from the former Leicester boss. It was the club’s third manager in the space of four months.



Watford were in a dangerous decline. Bottom of the table with just eight points from their opening 15 games. The north London club were seven points adrift of safety.



Pearson was famed as the knight in shining armour. He was the man who performed the great escape with Leicester, and for some, Pearson was the instigator of their fairy tale Premier League title win the following season.



Pearson’s aim was simple, and that was to keep Watford in the top flight. So far, he has turned the club’s fortunes around dramatically. Watford is no longer in the bottom three, albeit just outside the drop zone on goal difference. Pearson has instilled not only a winning mentality but also a structure of stability and a feeling of confidence in the camp.



Their determination to fight was revealed during their best game of the season in February. Watford were the side that ended Liverpool’s unbeaten season, and they did it comprehensively. 3-0 winners over the new champions-elect proved they had the metal to survive in England’s top flight.

Let them talk 🤫 we just work 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nNnVNopd95 — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) January 31, 2020



A disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace after their momentous win would be their final game before the league’s postponement due to COVID-19.



The break has done little to quell Watford’s exciting season thus far. Compared to where Watford were at the end of 2019, their rise can only be considered as impressive. Many could argue that the Liverpool performance alone is worthy enough of Watford’s survival. It is not the reality, but it has placed Watford’s destiny in their own hands.

What They Need From Their Remaining Games - It is not easy to imagine Watford as one of the three relegated sides. Their run-in is hardly nightmarish. Games against Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham will be a test but are ultimately very winnable games. Watford should get enough points to stay up when the season with two difficult tests, against Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.



The magic 40-point survival mark is often regarded as the safety barrier. Watford are 13 points off that target, but with nine games to go and 27 points on offer, there is a chance to could reach it. However, with teams from 15th to 19th only separated by four points, that magic number may not need to be achieved.



Players To Watch - For Watford to remain in the Premier League, they need the goalscoring prowess of Troy Deeney. Their star player has scored six goals this season and averages a league goal every 251 minutes. If his goals dry up – there is also Ismaela Sarr. The Senegalese winger has also scored six goals, albeit with a lower goal to playing time ratio.



With a combination of these two players, Pearson’s superb man-management skills, and the good old luck factor, Watford should be able to stave off relegation. Plus we all know what happened to Leicester when they survived under Pearson.

Remaining Fixtures

Leicester City (H)

Burnley (A)

Southampton (H)

Chelsea (A)

Norwich City (H)

Newcastle (H)

West Ham (A)

Man City (H)

Arsenal (A)

