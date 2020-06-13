Naz Majeed

Their Season So Far

When Tottenham dismissed Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019, they were 14th in the Premier League, with only three wins from twelve games. Under Pochettino, Spurs had famously reached the Champions League final in May, though their European run had papered over the cracks of a very poor 2020, and the side had been on their worst run of form since the 2000-01 season.

In came Jose Mourinho, and while his most recent record at Manchester United saw him pick up an average of 1.89 points per game (exactly equal to Pochettino’s record including the recent slump), under his reign Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy belatedly opened his chequebook, signing off on a few major additions to the first teams.

8 wins from 17 is a better return than his predecessor, but the football under Mourinho has sometimes been turgid and stale, though he has had to deal with injuries to a number of key first team players.

The team returned to action with a training friendly against Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.



Read more 👇#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2020

What They Need From Their Remaining Games

Currently 8th in the league, Spurs are still within reach of the Champions League positions, being 7 points off of Chelsea and four points behind Manchester United in 5th, which might be good enough should Manchester City’s Champions League ban be withheld.

Spurs play United when the Premier League resumes, and three points there will close the gap nicely (as well as allow Jose Mourinho a chance to put one over his former side).

Spurs also play Sheffield United, Arsenal, and Leicester in their run in, but they will also have supposedly easier ties against strugglers Bournemouth and West Ham, and a poor Newcastle side.

All in all, they must beat Manchester United (without the suspended Dele Alli) and Sheffield United, before focusing on maximum points against the relegation candidates and the other sides with little to play for.

Players To Watch

Harry Kane made headlines when he suggested that he may leave if his ambitions are not met, and after a lengthy layoff due to a thigh injury, all eyes will be on the England forward. For so long Spurs’ most reliable player, he has rarely if ever been absent from football for this long, and they will rely on his goals to fire them up the table.

Son Heung-min has also recovered from his broken arm, and after completing a stint of Military Service in his homeland South Korea, the winger’s trickery and graft will be essential against sides which may still be getting up to speed.

Many members of the Spurs defence have been underperforming for some time, and it remains to be seen if the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld can play themselves back into form after this enforced break, or even if they will use the remaining games to convince either current or future employers of their ability.

Remaining Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Newcastle v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

