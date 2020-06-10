Aarran Summers





“We want ten,” shouted the small pocket of delighted Leicester City fans amidst the backdrop of totally dejected Southampton supporters at St. Mary’s. The home team were troubled, and Ralph Hassenhuttl was stunned, confused and bemused.



Southampton have come a long way since that 9-0 humiliation on a wet October 25. Hassenhuttl almost suffered the sack after that defeat, and had it been another club, the German may have gone. Instead, the Southampton continued to back their man and kept faith in his leadership. It has sensationally paid off, and their rebound from adversity to mid-table safety has seen Hassenhuttl rewarded with a new contract extension.



Hassenhuttl’s return to tactical consistency helped Saints record a run of seven wins from 11 games at the start of 2020. It propelled the club out of the dropzone and well out of danger. They are not out of the woods yet though, but seven points is a hefty points advantage with six teams below them scrapping for survival.



Southampton may not precisely find themselves at a crossroads, but with ties against Arsenal, Manchester City and United to come, there will still be some nervous moments on the south coast. Despite that concern, Southampton will also play relegation favourites Norwich City and contenders Brighton, Watford and Bournemouth. Three wins out of their final nine games should be enough for Southampton to survive.



A top-half finish is also not out of the question. The newfound stability at St Mary’s will help them in their quest. Considering the desperation that Southampton was under in late October, it perhaps not unthinkable to feel that Hassenhuttl would be content with Southampton’s current position.



Southampton’s season will also rest on the sensation that is Danny Ings. The forward has scored 18 goals in all competitions this campaign. The club will have plenty to thank Ings for at the end of the season.

When the Premier League season ends, Southampton will remember this season for a time to come. They were a side dangerously spiralling into the clutches of relegation, so only on in the season. The club also watched their south coast rivals Bournemouth perform heroics further west. Now the roles have reversed.

Hassenhuttl has steered his side to potential safety. If he continues to be consistent on tactics, there is no reason why Southampton cannot survive this season and the next. It is not exactly the great escape, but compared to where Saints were at the end of 2019, their rise has been one of the great Premier League success stories of 2020.

Remaining Fixtures

Norwich (A)

Arsenal (H)

Watford (A)

Man City (H)

Everton (A)

Man United (A)

Brighton (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Sheffield United (H)