Sheffield United – 7th Pld: 28 Won: 11 Drawn: 10 Lost: 7 Pts: 43

Season so far: Every Premier League campaign has to have a surprise package, and this one is no different as Chris Wilder’s side have won plaudits from fans and neutrals alike for their performances to date. Tipped by many to face a fight for survival before a ball was kicked, the Blades have flourished in their first top-flight campaign in 13 years and it took until December to suffer the first defeat away from home at the hands of Manchester City.

Speaking of their battles with the ‘big six’ United have been resilient and only suffered defeat to the top two, with credible draws away to Chelsea and Arsenal complemented by a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Manchester United in November that saw them take a two-goal lead. Having begun the campaign with safety in mind, Wilder’s men are now dreaming of European qualification and are handily placed to achieve what would have been beyond their wildest dreams.

Not long now 🙌



With only a few days remaining before the Premier League restart, the Bladesmen were back working hard at Shirecliffe. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 12, 2020

What they need to do from the remaining games: How ambitious are Sheffield United? Five points off the top four and just two points behind nearest rivals Wolves and Manchester United, the Blades could cap a memorable season by qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history and a trip to Old Trafford in their remaining fixtures could prove pivotal to their aspirations. However, their current position of 7th may yet suffice depending on the outcome of the FA Cup and Manchester City’s appeal against their ban from European competition.

Yet their run-in appears quite tricky as they face five of the current top eight which includes the visits of Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Chelsea to Bramall Lane.



Players to watch: The solid defensive foundations upon which the Blades have prospered this season deserve all the plaudits as their 25 goals conceded sees them boast the second-best defensive record in the league behind Liverpool (21). In goal, Dean Henderson has staked his claim for the England No.1 jersey with a series of fine performances and perhaps given his parent club Manchester United food for thought.

But it is the back three who have coped admirably with all that has been thrown at them, and especially Jack O’Connell who has not looked out of place in the Premier League. The Liverpudlian has enjoyed a meteoric rise alongside his club as they have rose from League One to the top flight and could even harbour genuine claims for an England call-up were his fine form to continue.

Remaining fixtures:

Aston Villa (A)

Newcastle United (A)

Manchester United (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Burnley (A)

Wolves (H)

Chelsea (H)

Leicester City (A)

Everton (H)

Southampton (A)

