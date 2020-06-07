The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. First up, we take a look at Norwich, six points away from safety can Daniel Farke produce a miracle and keep the Canaries safe?

Norwich – 20th Pld: 29 Won: 5 Drawn: 6 Lost: 18 Points: 21

Season so far: It’s been tough for the Canaries. Rock bottom of the league and six points adrift from safety, it’s going to take a miracle for Daniel Farke’s side to beat the drop. Despite the doom and gloom, there have been a few highlights perhaps most noticeably the 3-2 win against Manchester City. Norwich went toe to toe with the Citizens and came out on top, earning plenty of plaudits in the process.

However those games have been too few and far between, the FA Cup has proved to be a welcome distraction from their league form, and do have a quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to. The break in the season could be seen as a positive for Norwich, with Farke able to reset his squad, go back to his “topics” and inspire a great escape.

What they need to do from the remaining games: Simple, get some points. With six of their nine games against teams in the bottom half of the table, including season-defining games against fellow strugglers Watford and West Ham. If the Canaries build up some momentum, and results go their way they could just upset the odds.

Players to watch: Norwich will need the goals of Teemu Pukki if they are to stay in the division. The Finish attacker made a splash at the start of the season but has seemingly fizzled out. His last goal in the league came in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham back in January. Hopefully, the break has done Pukki some good, and he can refind his goalscoring touch.

Remaining fixtures:

Southampton (H)

Everton (H)

Arsenal (A)

Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Watford (A)

West Ham (H)

Chelsea (A)

Burnley(H)

Manchester City (A)

