Liverpool – 1st Pld: 29 Won: 27 Drawn: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 82

Joel Richards

Season so far: In one word? Outstanding. Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut has relentlessly marched on chalking up win after win, and they now stand just six points away from claiming a first league title in 30 years. Yes, they’ve had to grind their way to many a victory – in fact 14 of their wins have come by the odd goal – but isn’t that a true sign of champions?

The only blemish on an otherwise near-perfect campaign was the 3-0 defeat at Watford which ended an 18-match winning streak and a 44-game unbeaten run in the process. Arsenal fans everywhere could breathe a sigh of relief after that one…

What they need to do from the remaining games: The task is simple – win two more games to be crowned champions. But there’s also the added bonus of beating Manchester City’s 100 points total from 2018 if they fancy breaking more records this season…

Players to watch: In a side littered full of stars, it is captain Jordan Henderson who has stood out throughout 2019-20 and been the driving force behind this side’s will to win. But if Klopp was to begin resting his big names after any title win, then youth will most definitely catch the eye as the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams could all be given game time after promising cameos in the cup competitions for Liverpool earlier in the season.

Remaining fixtures:

Everton (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Manchester City (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Burnley (H)

Arsenal (A)

Chelsea (H)

Newcastle United (A)

