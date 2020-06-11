Aarran Summers

It has been a strange and contrasting season for Everton. 12th in the Premier League, their first game back is the Merseyside derby which could potentially place Liverpool just one win away from claiming their first Premier League title.

Everton may be a long way from their chief rival’s dominance, but there is still plenty to look forward to at Goodison Park. The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the boss in December was a huge coup. It was labelled by many as the perfect appointment.

Everton were in horrendous form by their high standards under Marco Silva. Caretaker boss and Toffees icon, Duncan Ferguson, steered the ship away from the rocks to hand Ancelotti a side boosted with confidence. Everton though were 15th – four points above the relegation zone.

Ancelotti’s first transfer window only saw the signature of Jarrad Branthwaite from League 2 side Carlisle United for £1 million. Ancelotti is expected to buy big in the summer with names such as Andrea Bellotti, Adrien Rabiot, Jose Callejon and Nicolas Tagliafico all linked to join the club.

Prominent managers attract big players, and Everton’s summer could be busy and highly successful. With Everton now sit in12th in the table and ten points from safety, one could argue there is little danger of that the club will slip into a relegation battle.

💥⚡️ Every goal at Goodison that #EFC have scored in the @premierleague this season... pic.twitter.com/XKS5Q7PjaG — Everton (@Everton) May 25, 2020

On the flip side, Everton are only just six points behind a European spot. After what has been a difficult first half of the season, continental football would be hugely welcome and a massive success for Ancelotti and Everton.

Their run will see them play their city rival and Leicester, which could prove difficult. Still, ties against Norwich, Aston Villa and a season-closing home game against Bournemouth will offer Everton plenty of opportunity to score some points.

One of Ancelotti’s main jobs was to help Moise Kean re-establish his confidence. When he joined Keane was simultaneously the club’s most talented and worst-performing player. He is slowly coming to form but his antics during the lockdown where he breached isolation rules to attend a party last month – a situation that appalled Everton – proves there is some way to go and plenty of work required for Ancelotti.

If Ancelotti can work his magic and with several decent inclusions in the summer, the club is well set for next season. European football will help, Ancelotti, a three-time winner of the UEFA Champions League. He perhaps knows that Everton may not be playing for any league or continental trophies any time soon.

Still, with the right mix, Everton should be able to upset those above them.

Remaining Fixtures

Liverpool (H)

Norwich (A)

Leicester (H)

Tottenham (A)

Southampton (H)

Wolves (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Sheffield United (A)

Bournemouth (H)