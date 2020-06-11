Gareth Messenger -

Crystal Palace – 11th Pld: 29 Won: 10 Drawn: 9 Lost: 10 Points: 39

Before the temporary suspension of the Premier League season, Crystal Palace became specialists in the art of a 1-0 victory.

Three consecutive wins by that score over Newcastle, Brighton and Watford suddenly having many asking whether the Eagles can muster up a challenge for a European place. Champions League qualification seems a far stretch but Europa League qualification is certainly not out of Palace’s reach.

Before that, it was just one win in 11 in the Premier League and Palace were certainly in danger of dropping into another relegation battle.



Two months ago, Roy Hodgson signed a contract extension. Certainly, good news from a Palace point of view in terms of stability, and arguably the one side who could cause a few upsets along the way towards to the season’s close.

It’s Bournemouth first up in the restart before a visit to champions-in-waiting Liverpool. Leicester, Chelsea, Wolves, Manchester United and Tottenham all await Palace in the run-in so a huge test of the south London club’s credentials.

Jordan Ayew will have to hit the ground running again. He has been a catalyst in Palace’s attacking outlet this season with nine Premier League goals. All the attention will also surround Wilfred Zaha. The Ivorian may only have three league goals this season but he pace, trickery and all-round general play are a sight to behold and he regularly frightens opposition defence.

Players to watch: A lot of emphases will be on Ayew and Zaha, but Cenk Tosun has certainly added a new dimension to Palace attack. His physicality upfront has already been rewarded with a single goal since his January move from Everton. He could have a key part to play in the final few weeks.

Remaining fixtures:

Bournemouth (A)

Liverpool (A)

Burnley (H)

Leicester (A)

Chelsea (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Manchester United (H)

Wolves (A)

Tottenham (H)