Burnley – 10th Pld: 29 Won: 11 Drawn: 6 Lost: 12 Pts: 39

Season so far: After a difficult period that saw Burnley endure a run of 10 defeats from 14 games, Sean Dyche’s outfit was in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run before the season was suspended in March. What began with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Leicester City in January and a memorable 2-0 win at Manchester United, has led to the Clarets found themselves on 39 points and all-but assured of survival for another season.



What they need to do from the remaining games: Bit of a tricky one really… currently 10th and in no real danger of relegation yet four points adrift of the European places, Burnley find themselves in mid-table comfort.

Realistically, a seventh-placed finish like they achieved two seasons ago may be beyond them. But once safety is mathematically secured the temptation to blood a couple of youngsters and give minutes to fringe players may appeal to Dyche as the campaign reaches its conclusion.



TRAINING | Back in business! With a restart date in place for the Premier League, the Clarets are stepping up their preparations for a return to action 👊



WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/HeA0CyiCux pic.twitter.com/DRNsupnXMH — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 4, 2020

Players to watch: Key to Burnley’s success this season has been the solid form of goalkeeper Nick Pope. Top of the Premier League’s golden glove race with 11 clean sheets, the England international has been Burnley’s star man throughout and his man of the match display against the Foxes in January helped kick-start their seven-game unbeaten run with a crucial penalty save from Jamie Vardy.

In front of Pope, the evergreen pairing of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have helped marshal a Burnley defence that is regularly forced to withstand heavy pressure from the opposition. It is telling that all three are so vital that they have played every minute of Premier League football this season.

Remaining fixtures:

Manchester City (A)

Watford (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Sheffield United (H)

West Ham United (A)

Liverpool (A)

Wolves (H)

Norwich City (A)

Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

