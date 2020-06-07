The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Naz Majeed

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. We now take a look at Aston Villa, can Dean Smith and Jack Grealish inspire Villa out of the relegation mire?

Aston Villa – 19th Pld: 28 Won: 7 Drawn: 4 Lost: 17 Points: 25

It has been a strange and frustrating time for Aston Villa, who have looked both dashing and dismal in equal measure, though the vast majority of their highlights this season have come from the work of inspirational captain Jack Grealish. Involved in the last Premier League fixture to be played before the suspension of the competition, Villa are currently on a four-match losing streak, losing 13 of their last 19 league games.

They have let too many leads slip, and have made too many errors, and while they do attempt to instil a positive outlook and mentality in games under manager Dean Smith, their consistently poor defence means that being second-bottom in the Premier League is richly deserved.

Aston Villa are top of the Premier League for errors leading to shots (24 from 28 games, 4 more than Bournemouth who are the next worse), as well as errors leading to goals (10). They have dropped 16 points from winning positions, and while they are ranked 6th in the league in terms of the number of chances created (ahead of Tottenham, Everton, Wolves, and Arsenal), they are in the bottom half of the table for shooting accuracy and goals scored.

All this translates to being an aggravating few months for Villa and their fans, watching as their side are often attempting to be on the front foot, creating and missing chances before being the architects of their own demise and conceding sloppy goals to drop points, including being 1-0 against Liverpool with 3 minutes to go, but going on to lose 2-1, or losing 3-0 to Watford, two of those goals conceded while their opponents were down to 10 men, or losing twice to Bournemouth (now two points ahead of them in the table), with 4 goals conceded in the first half.

What They Need From Their Remaining Games - With a game in hand over their relegation rivals, Villa can actually pull themselves out of the drop zone if they take advantage of that advantage. A win would see them reach 28 points, and leapfrog the trio of Bournemouth, Watford, and West Ham.

After Norwich, the next five teams would then be separated by just two points, giving Villa a real chance to cling to their Premier League status. Their main problem (aside from their many other problems) is that their remaining fixtures are rather daunting. They have to play 3 of the top 7 (Sheffield United, Chelsea, and Wolves) in their next 4 fixtures, and while each of those games are at Villa Park, the Bundesliga has already demonstrated that home advantage is somewhat stifled without fan support.

They are also scheduled to play Manchester United and Arsenal in their remaining games, and with these sides still chasing European qualification, it will be difficult for Villa to gain many points. They will also face Liverpool, who will likely be crowned Premier League champions by then and with nothing left to play for, the Reds may use their games to experiment and test youth players, which could actually allow Villa to pick up a result there.

Villa’s season is scheduled to end with an away day at West Ham, in what may prove to be a relegation shootout, if things remain as tight as they are.

Players To Watch - Defender Tyrone Mings broke into the England squad in 2019/20, but since his international debut against Bulgaria (a 6-0 away win marred by racist chants from the home support), his performances have tailed off. Villa will need him to improve his form, which this enforced break has hopefully allowed him to do.

The most obvious pick here is Jack Grealish, perhaps the only player in the Villa side with a sprinkling of stardust and then some. Someone always willing and able to produce a moment of magic, Grealish has been called mercurial, impish, and talismanic, but his flair and finesse is coupled with a fierce will and fighting spirit.

Always able to unlock a defence through his dribbling or eye for a pass, he has often single-handed dragged his side towards a draw or win. No other player has played as many minutes for Aston Villa this season, and every remaining minute will count for their survival hopes.

Remaining Fixtures

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (H)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (H)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa v Wolves (H)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa v Manchester United (H)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (H)

Everton v Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (H)

West Ham v Aston Villa (A)