After a mammoth 2019/20 season, Wolves will be looking to push into the top four under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Portuguese coach and his compatriots made quite the impression last season, as they made a creditable push for the top four and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The long season and the lockdown break eventually took it's a toll, with the side missing out on European football this term by goal difference.

Still, the lack of European action for the side could be a blessing in disguise. No midweek football in an already busy calendar allows the midlands side to focus on the league, and break into the top four.

On the transfer front, Wolves have strengthened significantly. First in the form of teenager Fábio Silva who they have paid a club-record fee for. Left-back Marçal has been picked up from Champions League semi-finalists Lyon, and midfielder Vitinha has been signed on loan from Porto. The loss of Matt Doherty to Spurs is a major blow, whilst winger Adama Traoré has been linked with a transfer out of the club.

Fans View - Wolves Fancast - @WWFCFancast

Dream Season - The dream now has to be achieving a top-four finish. We were closer than people will think about given the way the final league table looks and our form post-restart wasn’t good enough, but without European football next season we should be going hell for leather at this.

The Manager in Three Words - Unflappable, consistent but restraining

Player to Watch - Daniel Podence featured pretty regularly after the lockdown and offers us something totally different to Adama Traore and Diogo Jota. Could be the key in unlocking packed defences.

Realistic Season - It’s heavily caveated by the most important transfer window we’ve had in years, but we should be aiming for a Top 6 finish at the least.



