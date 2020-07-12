Tottenham Vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Tottenham and Arsenal lock horns in the north London derby, in a game which will be memorable for a number of reasons. A first derby in the brand new Tottenham Hotspur stadium will lose some of that traditional local spice with no fans present in the 62,323 seater arena.

Both sides are out of the top six, the last time that happened was in the 94/95 season. Finally, the game will be the first taste of north London derby for Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta.

Spurs have had a trying start to life under Mourinho, winning only two of their last eleven games a run that dates back to February. Last time out, Spurs failed to beat strugglers Bournemouth, although Mourinho did express his frustration at VAR, for not giving Harry Kane a penalty early in the game.

Referee Michael Oliver, who denied Spurs the penalty will take charge of the game and that will certainly rile Jose Mourinho on the sidelines, judging by his pre-match press conference.

In team news, Eric Dier is unavailable through suspension. Dele Alli is a doubt with a hamstring complaint. Mourinho may opt to start with Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela in attack, whilst Harry Kane who enjoys scoring against Arsenal is almost certain to start.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso; Lucas, Kane, Son

👊 North London derby day!



Send us a 🔴 if you're right behind the lads! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/vwa7oc3c8N — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 12, 2020

As for Arsenal, after initially losing their returning games against Man City and Brighton, it seems the Gunners have turned a corner with Mikel Arteta. Four wins in all competitions prior to a 1-1 draw with Champions League-chasing Leicester underlines just how the narrative has changed around the team.

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated after the draw to Leicester, conceding that the sending off of Eddie Nketiah pulled the Foxes back into the context. The mentality shift just shows how the rookie Spanish boss has demanded more from his side.

With Spurs out of form, Arteta will be impressing the importance of getting one over their local rivals having played in plenty of North London Derbies as a player.

In team news, Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are expected to not feature in the matchday squad, whilst Eddie Nketiah is suspended. The likes of Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are long term injuries. Having played reasonably well last time out against Leicester, Arteta may settle on the same team in a preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Arsenal Predicted Team - Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

