Manager – Mauricio Pochettino

2018/19 Finish – 4th

What’s New – For the first time in a long time, Spurs have significantly strengthened their squad, and broadly fans will be happy with their accusations. Highly-rated French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joins from Lyon for a club-record fee whilst Giovani Lo Celso and promising England youngster Ryan Sessegnon joined on transfer deadline day.

Much of last season was spent at Wembly before a move at the end of the season to the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Combine that with reaching the feel-good factor of reaching Champions League Final and a first full season at their new home, this could be a season to remember for the north London side.

Key Man – Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is vital to his side's success this term. Having ridden out the season away from White Hart Lane, the Argentine coach worked miracles with a small squad and a raft of injuries last campaign. Now primed with a few extra midfield reinforcements, Pochettino will be hoping to break the dominance of Manchester City in the league and lift a first trophy with Spurs (aside from the Audi Cup secured in preseason).

What to Expect – Spurs will continue to impress under the guidance of Pochettino and turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. The additional squad depth will help the side push on and could cause Liverpool and Manchester City trouble. Expect Spurs to finish behind the top two, with an extensive run in the domestic cups.

Predicted Finish – 3rd



