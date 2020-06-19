Tottenham Vs Manchester United - LIVE STREAM

Date – Friday, June 19, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Aarran Summers

Tottenham Hotspur’s season was troublesome before the COVID-19 outbreak, and there are concerns that Jose Mourinho’s side may miss out on European football next season. Contrast that to last season where they reached the UEFA Champions League Final under Mauricio Pochettino. Huge things were expected of the club this season.

There are also concerns that Tottenham are becoming predictable and floundering great chances. Tottenham’s form before the break was poor. Successive losses to Chelsea and Wolves have seen Spurs fail to win in six matches. Mourinho’s team are eighth in the Premier League table, four points behind their opponents on Friday, Manchester United.

Tottenham may have a creative and potent forward line, but it is their defence that has caused their fans a significant concern. For all their world-class defenders and a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Tottenham have kept the joint fewest clean sheets in the Premier League this season. Defensive frailties have appeared in all competitions, particularly in Tottenham’s last game, a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig loss in the Champions League. The defeat saw Mourinho’s team exit the competition.

In team news, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Berwijn are expected to start. Kane has scored 11 goals this season. Dele Alli will be a considerable absentee for Spurs. The midfielder was handed a one-match ban by the English Football Association for improper conduct after posting an offensive video relating to COVID-19.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Team

Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Son, Kane, Bergwijn

It is hard to believe that Manchester United were once undergoing their worst start in Premier League history. Confidence at Old Trafford was slipping to an all-time low, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was receiving the brunt of the criticism.

Manchester United have turned a corner though. The club are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions – having won eight and drawing three. It is a run that stretches back to January where they fell 2-0 to Burnley in the league.

Compared to Tottenham, Manchester United improved dramatically before the COVID-19 break. Solskjaer’s side took 11 points from five matches in the league. They have kept four clean sheets Their last game before the break saw United beat Manchester City 2-0 in what was a fantastic performance.

Manchester United are in European contention for next season, Solskjaer has to contend with a hectic schedule. United are battling for trophies on different fronts. They face a struggling Norwich City side in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and they already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

United won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford thanks to two Marcus Rashford goals. Victory against Tottenham on Friday will see them move above Chelsea into fourth, but having played a game more.

In team news, Marcus Rashford is likely to finish the season following his back injury. The young striker made positive headlines in the UK last week, in forcing the government to make a U-turn on free school meals for underprivileged children. Paul Pogba has also overcome his foot complaint and is expected to play his part.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Manchester United will begin the contest as favourites on Friday, but Tottenham will be desperate to change their form. The Special One will look to crush his former side again. The Premier League is back, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.