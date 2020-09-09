You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





Southampton will be looking to continue their good league form over lockdown, and take that into the new 2020/21 season. The Saints recovered well in the second half of the season under Ralph Hasenhüttl, following a demoralising 9-0 defeat to Leicester City. Such was the upturn of fortunes for the south coast side that Hasenhüttl signed a new long-term deal committing himself to the project.

In transfer news, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg moved on to Spurs, Leicester man Hamza Choudhury is the rumoured to be the replacement for the Danish international midfielder. Elsewhere defender Mohammed Salisu has been snapped up from Real Valladolid.

Fans View - Duncan



Dream Season - The form following the restart was terrific (3rd in the Premier League), so we enter the new campaign hopeful that a top-half finish is achievable. Every year we dream of a major trophy, having most recently come closest in the League Cup Final against United. If only VAR was around then.

Describe the Manager - Resilient. Enthusiastic. Likeable.

Player to Watch - Make no mistake, Danny Ings is our talisman, but there is renewed hope that Che Adams can hit the ground running following an impressive period towards the end of last season. If he can get a goal or two early on, we should be in business.

Realistic Season - If we can recruit cover in the central-midfield area and Ings stays fit, a top-half finish should be attainable.

