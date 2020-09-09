You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





Manchester United will be hoping to take it to the next level under Ole Gunnar Solskjær this season. After suffering a slump midway last campaign, Ole transformed the fortunes of United to push them to Champions League football and a semi-final place in the Europa League.

The presence of Solskjær has brought stability and thanks in part to Bruno Fernandes and his burgeoning relationship with Paul Pogba. United fans will be hoping that the duo can continue their budding romance and help United pick up some much-needed silverware this season.

On the transfer front, midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed on from Ajax and Dean Henderson has returned from a loan spell at Sheffield United to give David de Gea some competition in goal. The transfer saga of BVB winger and number one target Jadon Sancho has yet to be concluded. United could be in the market for a reliable centre back to join Harry Maguire.





Fans View - Jamie Reid @JamieRfootball

Dream Season - The dream season is for the United of old to return and for the club to challenge – and beat – Liverpool, City and probably Chelsea to the title. Last season there were signs, at times, that progress was being made and the gap to the top two could close. But it was sporadic and Solskjær’s first task this year must be to deliver consistency of performance, and results.

Though a dream season would first require a dream transfer window – and although Donny van de Beek looks an interesting prospect, a dream window, so far, it isn’t. So plenty more reinforcements are needed to bolster a squad that ended last season looking tired and lacking badly in strength in depth before fans can even think of challenging for the trophy they haven’t seen lifted at Old Trafford since 2013. But even then, they’re going to need the others to regress.



The Manager in Three Words - Unproven, progressive, hero

Player to Watch - Mason Greenwood. After a breakthrough season that ended with him breaking numerous club records – and joining prestigious names such as Wayne Rooney, Brian Kidd and George Best as the only teenagers to pass 17 goals in a single season – 2020/21 may be the year another genuine superstar emerges. He ended last season with ten Premier League goals – and will undoubtedly be looking to surpass that record this term. Handed the club’s iconic no11 shirt in the offseason, all eyes will be on the academy’s most exciting prospect for many-a-year.

Realistic Season - There has to be two answers to this question. If the season started with the current squad, a realistic season would have to be to tread water, remain in the top four and perhaps a last-eight berth in the UEFA Champions League. Given how far ahead the top two are, Chelsea’s astronomical summer spending, Spurs unlikely to be as far off the pace as they were last term and Arteta’s Arsenal moving in the right direction – this would probably be considered about par for Solskjær’s young side.

Add Jadon Sancho – and perhaps one or two others – to that mix though…that’s a different answer.



You can watch every game from Manchester United in the Premier League with beIN SPORTS.