You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





After a season to remember, can Liverpool go again and scale the Premier League summit? Jurgen Klopp's side lifted the league title for the first time in 30 years and created history by celebrating in an empty Anfield.



So much of the magic of Liverpool is brought by the fans and that will certainly be lacking in the opening months of the new season. The emphasis will then turn to Jurgen Klopp to fire up his players, stressing to them that last season was not a one-off occurrence.

On the transfer front, it's been low-key so far with Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas the only signing of note. Much of Liverpool's business could depend on who leaves the side with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum linked with a move to Barcelona. Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara had been connected with a move during the summer, but nothing has happened yet.

Premier League ✅

Super Cup ✅

Club World Cup ✅

Premier League Young Player of the Season ✅

PFA Premier League Young Player of the Year ✅

PFA Premier League Team of the Year member ✅

Record PL assists in a season for a defender ✅



Not a bad season for @trentaa98 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NC2ARSz8yG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2020

Fans View - Joel Richards - @JoelRichards91

Dream Season – Surmising a dream season after one that was actually the ‘dream season’ is quite a hard task! But we’ll give it a go… I suppose the only way to top a first league title for 30 years and a record points total is to do it all again.

Granted, replicating such feats in what will be a truncated schedule will be a big ask but anything that ends in Liverpool retaining the league in front of packed Anfield will do me – even if it involves a bit of drama along the way! I suppose another Champions League triumph in Istanbul wouldn’t be too much to ask or would that just be plain greedy?

The Manager in Three Words – Crazy, Charismatic, Boss (Anyone who understands the local Liverpool dialect will understand the latter!)

Player To Watch – Having tipped the same player on these pages two years ago it may seem strange to be tipping him again. However, a frustrating period beset by injury and only glimpses of his undoubted talent has led me to re-visit Naby Keita’s claims in a Liverpool shirt.

A promising end to last season that included a stunning strike against Chelsea has offered hope that Keita may finally justify the hype that surrounded his protracted transfer from RB Leipzig and force his way into a midfield that is the engine room of the Premier League champions.

Realistic Season – Despite the concerns of fans at a quiet transfer window (as of 1st September) expectations of a successful title defence for Jurgen Klopp’s side remain high, even in the face of closest rivals Manchester City and Chelsea reinforcing their squads with big money signings.

Having already suffered injuries to key players before the campaign has got going, a packed fixture list will once again stretch Liverpool’s resources if no other signings are made. That said, after what this team and Klopp have achieved in the last 2-3 years, it would take a very brave person to predict an instant decline.

Although the domestic cups may be sacrificed with a mixture of youth and fringe players, expect another dual assault on the ‘bread and butter’ of the league and continental front as Liverpool bid to extend a golden period in the club’s modern history.



You can watch every game from Liverpool in the Premier League with beIN SPORTS.