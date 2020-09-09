You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Leicester City will be looking to disrupt the top four once again this season. The Foxes had a standout first half of the campaign, in which they where pushing Manchester City into second place in the league, however a dropoff in form and just four points from their final five games meant they missed out on Champions League football.



On the transfer front, wingback Timothy Castagne has been signed from Atalanta, presumingly as a replacement for Ben Chilwell. The side will be boosted by midfielder James Maddison committing his long-term future to the club.

With a Europa League campaign to contend with, Brendan Rodgers may look to bolster his squad for a run in the tournament, so far promising winger Dwight McNeil of Burnley has been linked with a move to the Midlands club.

Fans View - James Bandy - @James_Bandy

Dream Season - The title win of 2015-16 surpassed the fans’ wildest dreams, and it’s too far-fetched to entertain that happening again. Instead, a top-four finish and winning one of the cup competitions (the FA Cup, preferably, as the club have been losing finalists four times without ever winning it) would be viewed as a huge success. It wasn’t beyond the realms of possibility before our post-lockdown implosion, weirdly enough.

The Manager in Three Words - Needs Plan B





Player to Watch - It’s hardly insightful, but it’s impossible to take your eyes off Jamie Vardy, who continues to defy critics and the ageing process. He was the Premier League’s top scorer last season with 23 goals despite turning 33 in January, and his total of 103 PL strikes in 211 games is a better ratio than Lukaku, Rooney, Drogba and Ronaldo. Ricardo Pereira’s return will also be welcomed by Foxes fans – despite playing right-back, he’s our most dangerous attacking threat.

Realistic Season - Though four wins from the last 17 league games last season is an obvious concern, the club should be challenging for European places. Much will depend on whether The Foxes add to a squad that has so far only seen Belgium wing-back Timothy Castagne arrive from Atalanta. The depth of the current squad may struggle to cope with the added pressure of Europa League football, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club finish 8th.



