Leeds are back in the top flight for the first time in sixteen years. It's been a long and winding road for Peacocks fans, who have seen their team drop to the depths of League one, before being guided back to the promised land by the charismatic figure of Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire based side blew away the Championship last season, with their high energy brand of football. The question will undoubtedly be if the side will stick to their principles or be fiercely loyal to Bielsa ball, that could be the difference between survival and relegation.

In transfer news, Leeds broke their transfer record to sign Spanish international striker Rodrigo, who is no stranger to English football, having enjoyed a loan spell with Bolton Wanders. Elsewhere, Robin Koch and Helder Costa have signed permanent deals with the club after impressing on loan. It remains to be seen if Leeds will strengthen further, but have been heavily linked with a move for Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

Fans View - James Varley - @jvarleyqatar

Dream Season - Winning the league is the ultimate dream! Considering it’s our first Premier League season for 16 years, qualifying for Europe would be exceptional.

The Manager in Three Words - World’s best coach.

Player To Watch - Kalvin Phillips. Bielsa has turned him into one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. I expect him to make the England squad for next summer’s Euros.





Realistic Season - I’m pretty confident we’ll finish in mid-table. The signings of Rodrigo and Robin Koch - both internationals - have boosted the first team in key positions. With Bielsa at the helm, the sky’s the limit. Marching On Together!



